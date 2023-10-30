Colorado Crop Progress & Condition Report, Week Ending October 29, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Oct 30, 2023
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Significant snowfall and cold weather stopped harvest activities late last week, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Based on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) data, widespread moisture was received across the State but southeastern counties and the San Luis Valley remained mostly dry. Converted moisture totals ranged from trace amounts to over two inches in the high country. Reported snowfall ranged from a few inches in northeastern counties to nearly a foot in some east central counties and across the Palmer Divide. Reported
totals in the high country were close to two feet. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor published on October 26, drought conditions remained prevalent in western and southwestern counties and continued to spread in eastern counties last week. Twenty percent of the State was experiencing abnormally dry conditions, and 18 percent of the State was rated in moderate drought, both up from last week. Over four percent of the State was rated in severe drought, unchanged from to last week. According to the High Plains Regional Climate Center, average temperatures across the State last week were above normal for southern counties and below normal for northern counties. Northeastern counties were 2 to 8 degrees below average while some southern and western counties were as much as 8 degrees above average. Late-week low temperatures reached the single digits in several eastern counties. The first snow of the year across several counties halted harvest activities. Producers continued harvest of spring crops earlier in the week and where conditions allowed. Seasonal processing activities for livestock producers continued. Snowfall brought welcome moisture to areas of the State that have seen little recent or consistent moisture.
Fourth cutting of alfalfa was nearing completion last week with 90 percent harvested, ahead of the 5-year average of 79 percent. Corn harvested for grain advanced until weather halted progress, with 68 percent of the acreage harvested, compared to the 5-year average of 59 percent. Dry bean harvest was also mostly complete with 90 percent of the crop harvested. Sorghum harvested for grain continued on pace with last year and the average, with 68 percent of the crop harvested. Sugarbeet harvest also advanced and 86 percent of the crop was harvested. Harvest of the sunflower crop progressed ahead of the previous year and 5-year average, with 74 percent of the acreage harvested. Winter wheat emergence at 83 percent emerged was ahead of the 5-year average of 79 percent.
Stored feed supplies were rated 3 percent very short, 6 percent short, 89 percent adequate, and 2 percent surplus. Cattle death loss was 1 percent heavy, 67 percent average, and 32 percent light. Sheep death loss was 2 percent heavy, 93 percent average, and 5 percent light.
