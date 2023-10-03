Colorado Crop Progress & Condition Report, Week Ending October 1, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Oct 03, 2023 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Harvest activities progressed well amid warm and dry conditions last week, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Based on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) data, precipitation was minimal last week with moisture mostly confined to southeastern counties in the State.
Areas of Las Animas and Baca Counties received upwards of an inch of moisture. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor published on September 28, drought conditions remained prevalent in western and southwestern counties and continued to spread last week. Almost 17 percent of the State was experiencing abnormally dry conditions, and more than 14 percent of the State was rated in moderate drought. Three percent of the State was rated in severe drought, equal to last week. According to the High Plains Regional Climate Center, above average temperatures were widespread across the State last week, with several counties experiencing daytime high temperatures 9 degrees above normal.
Potato harvest in the San Luis Valley had caught up to normal pace, with the crop quality in good condition and average to above average yields. Reporters in the southwestern portion of the State noted much of the corn crop had fusarium damage. Livestock remained in good shape, and pastures were maturing as normal for the season.
The third cutting of alfalfa progressed amongst drier weather, with 87 percent harvested, behind the 5-year average of 92 percent. Despite significant progress, the fourth cutting remained behind normal, with 28 percent harvested. The corn crop is almost through the dent stage, and crop maturity progressed quickly last week, with 48 percent of the crop in the mature stage. Corn harvested for grain started off slower than normal, with 8 percent of the acres harvested. Corn harvested for silage made good progress last week,
with 87 percent of the crop harvested. Sugarbeet harvest advanced quickly in northeastern counties with limited moisture received; 26 percent of the crop was harvested. Potato harvest increased its pace in the San Luis Valley last week, with 62 percent of the acreage harvested.
Stored feed supplies were rated 2 percent very short, 8 percent short, 87 percent adequate, and 3 percent surplus. Cattle death loss was 1 percent heavy, 51 percent average, and 48 percent light. Sheep death loss was 95 percent average and 5 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Economy • Environment • Featured
About the Author: