City of Lamar September Sales Tax Revenue Report

| Oct 10, 2023 | Comments 0

 

Sales Tax revenues for the City of Lamar made continued gains for September, based on the monthly report.  City Sales Tax collections were up 3.73% for a gain of $13,966 over 2022 with current collections at $388,449.  Use Tax collections gained 69.48% for an increase of $16,950 and Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 7.67% for a gain of $30,642.  Collections for September 2022 were $399,435 and $430,077 for 2023.

Year to date collections for January through September 2023 were up 4.57% for a gain of $154,592.  Use Tax collections improved by 22.67% for a gain of $62,239 for the current year and Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 5.93% for a gain over the year at $218,434.  Collections for 2022 were $3,681,819 and $3,900,253 for the current year.

The twelve sales and service categories maintained by the city showed an increase in Restaurants, Auto Parts and Vehicle Repair and Furniture and Appliances, while it noted decreases in Building Materials and Grocery Stores.

 

 2021 2022

2023

Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair

 133,024 140,279 169,433
Building Materials 156,514 172,566

159,386

Apparel & Department Stores

 997,609 1,021,977 1,138,165
C Stores & Gas Sales 174,878 189,036

179,100

All Business-Electricity

 255,137 224,379 221,165
Furniture-Appliance-Electronics 66,443 53,172

69,338

Grocery Stores

 216,536 246,228 237,919
Hotels-Motels 117,643 129,832

127,111

Liquor Sales

 88,026 92,139 97,589
Manufacturing 33,391 6,024

8,186

Other Retail-All Others

 762,289 839,599 840,526
Restaurants 333,518 349,670

384,882

