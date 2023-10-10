City of Lamar September Sales Tax Revenue Report
Russ Baldwin | Oct 10, 2023 | Comments 0
Sales Tax revenues for the City of Lamar made continued gains for September, based on the monthly report. City Sales Tax collections were up 3.73% for a gain of $13,966 over 2022 with current collections at $388,449. Use Tax collections gained 69.48% for an increase of $16,950 and Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 7.67% for a gain of $30,642. Collections for September 2022 were $399,435 and $430,077 for 2023.
Year to date collections for January through September 2023 were up 4.57% for a gain of $154,592. Use Tax collections improved by 22.67% for a gain of $62,239 for the current year and Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 5.93% for a gain over the year at $218,434. Collections for 2022 were $3,681,819 and $3,900,253 for the current year.
The twelve sales and service categories maintained by the city showed an increase in Restaurants, Auto Parts and Vehicle Repair and Furniture and Appliances, while it noted decreases in Building Materials and Grocery Stores.
|
|2021
|2022
|
2023
|
Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair
|133,024
|140,279
|169,433
|Building Materials
|156,514
|172,566
|
159,386
|
Apparel & Department Stores
|997,609
|1,021,977
|1,138,165
|C Stores & Gas Sales
|174,878
|189,036
|
179,100
|
All Business-Electricity
|255,137
|224,379
|221,165
|Furniture-Appliance-Electronics
|66,443
|53,172
|
69,338
|
Grocery Stores
|216,536
|246,228
|237,919
|Hotels-Motels
|117,643
|129,832
|
127,111
|
Liquor Sales
|88,026
|92,139
|97,589
|Manufacturing
|33,391
|6,024
|
8,186
|
Other Retail-All Others
|762,289
|839,599
|840,526
|Restaurants
|333,518
|349,670
|
384,882
Filed Under: Agriculture • Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Economy • Featured
