Chamber Chatter from Melonee Marcum, Lamar Chamber President
Russ Baldwin | Oct 12, 2023 | Comments 0
Thank you all so much for being such a big part of Oktoberfest 2023. What an outstanding turnout from vendors, food trucks, cornhole participants, activity participants & amazing spectators. We enjoyed seeing you all & we hope you enjoyed it as well. NOW it is time to move on to the next event…still in the month of October of course.
MOONLIGHT MADNESS! The Nightmare Before Christmas!
Look for information detailing Moonlight Madness for October 26th starting at 5pm in general and another fun option regarding the window painting scavenger hunt.
If you don’t want to participate in the scavenger hunt but would still like your window painted, please contact Leandra Chavez.
As always if you have any questions or suggestions, please feel free to contact me via email or call Valerie Monday through Thursday at 719-336-4379.
Thank you for all that you do & for all that you are doing. Together we can make this a wonderful town.
Melonee Marcum
Lamar Chamber of Commerce President
109 E Beech St, Lamar, CO 81052
O: 719-336-4379
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Featured • Media Release • Recreation
