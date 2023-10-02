Brownfields Display Projects for Lamar Set for October 6 & 7
The City of Lamar will host multiple opportunities on Friday, October 6 from 2pm to 4p-m at the Multi-purpose room at the Lamar Community Building (snacks and refreshments) and Saturday, the 7th from 11am to 2pm in the Enchanted Forest during Oktoberfest for community members to engage in our Brownfields Assessment grant activities.
These will include a tour, workshop and community outreach booth. More information about the grant can be found at Brownfields Project – Lamar, CO.
Take part in these events to learn about Lamar’s EPA Brownfields Assessment grant. It has the opportunity to make Lamar an even better place to live, work and play. Your input will help guide our vision for future revitalization.
These two events give our community two more opportunities to understand the dollars behind brownfield site redevelopment and lear4n more about the EPA grant. The New, Comprehensive Plan project will be on display at the booth during Oktoberfest. Contact the City of Lamar Community Development Office at 719-336-1303 or at: community@ci.lamar.co.us
