Attorney General’s Office Provides $3 Million in Grant Funding to Organizations Addressing Domestic Violence
Russ Baldwin | Oct 31, 2023 | Comments 0
Oct. 30, 2023 (DENVER) — Attorney General Phil Weiser announced today that the Colorado Department of Law granted approximately $3 million in funding to programs addressing domestic violence across the state. Ten organizations received funding for their work on domestic violence prevention, victim advocacy services, and crisis intervention.
Last week, the Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board released its annual report revealing the highest number of domestic violence deaths in the board’s history with at least 94 lives lost in 2022, highlighting the intense need for these programs.
“In our recent Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board annual report, we called out the need for more services to support victims of domestic violence. As we close out Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we are proud to support a set of programs that are doing the hard and necessary work to build safer communities in Colorado and support victims. These grants will both help these organizations prevent domestic violence from happening as well as support victims and the dedicated advocates who support them,” stated Weiser.
The Attorney General’s Office released a request for applications in May 2023 with a submission deadline of June 30, 2023. Underscoring the significant funding shortage within the state, the office received nearly $40 million in grant requests. A review committee carefully evaluated the applications, considering the purposes of the request, the target impact areas, the geographic service region, and other funding sources, when selecting the following awardees:
Bridge to Justice, $425,000
Bridge to Justice will provide legal advice and representation at no cost to survivors of domestic violence in post-decree and complex family law litigation. The organization will also create a fellowship program for new attorneys to learn how to practice public interest law in a domestic violence-informed manner, addressing the shortage of such attorneys in Colorado.
Bright Future Foundations, $324,830
Based in Eagle County, Bright Future Foundation will use their multi-generational framework to deliver comprehensive trauma-informed services to those in need to prevent, protect, and prevail over domestic violence.
Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, $307,200
The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless will increase housing stability for survivors of domestic violence who are either experiencing homelessness or are at risk for homelessness. Additionally, the project will provide increased access to behavioral health and substance use support to dependents affected by domestic or family violence.
Colorado Legal Services, $410,000
Colorado Legal Services will create an interdisciplinary legal advocacy team that will prioritize services for domestic violence survivors who live outside the Denver metro area. The team will create and provide legal education clinics, full legal representation, language access, and trauma-informed social work services. This project will expand the free legal services Colorado Legal Services currently provides to some of the state’s most vulnerable residents.
Deaf Overcoming Violence Through Empowerment, $210,000
Deaf Overcoming Violence through Empowerment is Colorado’s sole source of directly accessible advocacy services for Deaf, DeafBlind, DeafDisabled, and Hard of Hearing (DDBDDHH) victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and other forms of violence. The project will provide accessible domestic violence services and crisis intervention training that meet the needs of the DDBDDHH community.
Peaceworks Inc., $312,600
PeaceWorks provides safe shelter, 24/7 crisis assistance, confidential advocacy, and wellness programs to rural victims of domestic violence. In addition to providing direct victim services, the program will enhance collaboration with partners through the development of a Domestic Violence Response Team.
Project PAVE, Inc., $124,900
Project PAVE will use funds to provide a therapist for students at under-resourced Denver Public Schools. This therapist will provide trauma-informed, culturally relevant individual therapy and victim advocacy support to youth survivors of relationship violence and their families.
Rose Andom Center, $300,000
The Rose Andom Center will improve support for victims of domestic violence with complex needs or a high risk of lethality through expanded high-risk outreach and development of high-needs case navigation services.
Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence (SPAN), $385,300
The SPAN Domestic Violence Early Intervention Team will increase access to crisis intervention services for survivors of domestic violence who are at high risk for lethality and re-victimization, connecting them with effective crisis mitigation support and comprehensive services needed for survivors to achieve and maintain safety and stability.
Volunteers of America, $200,000
Volunteers of America aims to address critical infrastructure concerns, maintain essential community services, and provide a safe, secure environment that meets client needs at its Southwest Safehouse.
More information about this grants program and the Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board can be found on the website for the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.
