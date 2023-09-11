Vicenta Torres-Martinez – July 19, 1938 – September 6, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Sep 11, 2023 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Vicenta Torres-Martinez, affectionately known to her family and friends as Rose, will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Isaias Martinez Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Vicenta will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Vicenta Torres-Martinez was born on July 19, 1938 in San Luis Potosi, SLP, Mexico. Known by friends as ‘Rose’, Vicenta went to her heavenly home on September 6, 2023 at 85 years of age.
She worked alongside her husband, Isaias Martinez, Sr. to plant and pastor many churches in Texas, Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, and Hawaii. Her wit, tenacity, and charisma made her beloved to all that met her. To those that knew her, two things were true: Vicenta’s faith in Jesus Christ was not theoretical or detached; it was a living faith in a living Savior and she lit up every room she was in with her feisty nature. She lived to love and be with her family.
She is preceded in death by her son Manuel Jesus Martinez, parents Benjamin Torres and Daria Moreno, and 4 siblings.
Vicenta is survived by her husband, Isaias Martinez, Sr., four children, Lidia (Chester) Hu of Seattle, Washington, Micaela (Anthony) Aguilera of Lamar, CO, Isaias (Sonya) Martinez, Jr. of Josephine, TX, Maria (Rick) Austin of Colby, Kansas, and adopted son Oscar (Atzimba) Cera of Houston, TX. She was blessed with and also survived by 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Vicenta to First Southern Baptist Church Mexico Missions Fund.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
