Tracy Hegar Downare – October 17, 1968 – September 6, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Sep 11, 2023 | Comments 0
Graveside services for Tracy Hegar Downare will be held at Bent/Las Animas Cemetery, Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Rod Coulter officiating. Per Tracy’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Tracy Lynn Hegar Downare was born on October 17, 1968 to Louis and Jeanette (Ward) Hegar. She passed away on September 6, 2023 at her home in La Junta, Colorado at the age of 54.
Tracy is survived by her husband, Cody Downare; children, Jessee (Dacey) Downare, Codi Downare, Jake Downare, and Lynn Rae Lehmberg; father, Louis (Brenda) Hegar; brothers, Louis Jr. (Susan) Hegar, and Chase (Emily) Hegar; granddaughter, Kayslee Downare; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanette Hegar.
Memorial contributions may be made to Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: