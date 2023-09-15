Soledad Varela Gonzalez – March 23, 1951 – September 1, 2023
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident Soledad Varela- Gonzalez affectionately known to her family and friends as “Chole” or “Shirley” will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at the Apostolic Assembly in the Faith Church with Bishop Luis Nunez of the Apostolic Assembly in the Faith Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation will be held from 3:00pm until 6:00pm on Friday, September 15th at the Apostolic Assembly in the Faith Church.
Soledad was born on March 23, 1951 at La Cantera, Zacatecas, Mexico to her parents Jose de Jesus Gonzalez Garcia and Jovita Solis Gonzalez Garcia and passed away on September 12, 2023 at her home with family by her side at the age of 72.
Soledad is preceded in death by her parents, Brothers Julio Gonzalez, Emilio Gonzalez, Sister Aurora Gonzalez and grandson Miguel “Mikey” Reyes.
Soledad is survived by her Husband Jose E. Varela Roman, children Maura Gonzalez, Jose (Eva Cruz) Mendoza, Saul Gonzalez, Jorge (Cassandra) Gonzalez, Reina (Efrain) Garcia, grandchildren Isaac Reyes, Josue Mendoza, Briseida Mendoza, Natausha Gonzalez, Ezekiel Gonzalez, Maryellen Gonzalez, Aaron Gonzalez, Emily Gonzalez, Zephy Gonzalez, Efrain Garcia Jr., Abigail Garcia and Jovita Garcia, and great grandchildren Mariah Reyes, Hayden Reyes, Xxavier Reyes, Elizabeth Smith, Zavianna Mendoza, Leandro Mendoza, and Davion Mendoza and 11 more great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Fermin (Celia) Gonzalez, Eugenio (Maribel) Gonzalez, Maria (Jesus) Hernandez, Maria De Jesus Gonzalez, Olga Francisca Gonzalez, and Irma (Jose) Infante as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Assembly in the Faith Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
