Sharon Lee Obholz – November 11, 1938 – September 16, 2023
A memorial service for former longtime Lamar, Colorado resident currently of Pittsburgh, Texas will be held at 10:00am on September 30, 2023 at the Fairmount Cemetery with Pastor Travis Horn co-officiating with Kenan Gooden.
Sharon was born on November 11, 1938 at Dodge City, Kansas to Lee Roy and Dot Blanche (Combs) Donovan and passed away on September 16, 2023 at the Caraday of Mount Vernon Nursing Home with her family by her side at the age of 84.
She is preceded in death by her husband James “Jim” Obholz, her parents, and her brother Glenn Donovan.
Sharon is survived by her children Daniel (Debbie) Obholz of Pittsburgh, TX, Gina (Frank) Tague of Lamar, CO, Heidi (Jay) Babb of Dade, City, FL and April (Brian) Bergeler of Salida, CO, grandchildren Joshua (Amy) Obholz, Caleb (Leslie) Obholz, Audrey (Matt) Menadler, Nathan Obholz, Jerome Obholz, Jennifer (Kevin) Stavely, Jill (Blaine) Finto, Kelsey (Kolby) Palmer, Ashley (Kenan) Gooden, Cody (Heather) Babb, Clay (Alyssa) Babb, Cole Babb and 22 great-grandchildren..
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon Obholz Memorial Fund either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
