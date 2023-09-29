Roland Ibarra – March 24, 1977 – September 28, 2023
A mass of Christian burial for lifelong Lamar resident, Roland Ibarra will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Roland will be held on Monday, October 9, 2023 from 2:00 until 5:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Roland was born on March 24, 1977 at Lamar, Colorado to Raul and Alice Mae (De Leon) Ibarra and passed away on September 28, 2023 at his home in Lamar at the age of 46.
He is preceded in death by his mother Alice Ibarra.
Roland is survived by his wife Chandra and daughter Nadia Ibarra both of the family home in Lamar, father Raul Ibarra Sr. of Lamar, CO, siblings Raul (Sandra) Ibarra, Jr. of Colorado Springs, CO, Pam Ibarra of Des Moines, IA, Veronica Ibarra of Houston, TX and Jessica Ibarra of Lamar, CO as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Roland Ibarra Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
