Regina Ann Sena – January 30, 1956 – September 28, 2023
A funeral liturgy for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Regina Ann Sena will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Deacon Allan Medina presiding. Interment will follow at the Holly Cemetery in Holly, Colorado.
Visitation for Regina will be held on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Regina was born on January 30, 1956 at Holly, Colorado to Richard and Dulcinea (Sandoval) Sena, Sr. and passed away on September 28, 2023 at the Sky Ridge Hospital in Lone Tree, Colorado with her family by her side at the age of 67.
She is preceded in death by her parents Richard Sr on May 5, 2001; Dulcinea on April 19, 2009, brothers Joe Sena on February 10, 1990, Ben Sena on November 21, 1995, Leo Sena on September 14, 1963 and Richard Sena, Jr. on January 18, 2017, brother-in-law Donald Vargas on April 2, 2007 and sister-in-law Maria Sena on June 29, 2012.
Regina is survived by her two sisters, Toni Vargas and Annabelle (John) Munez all of Lamar, CO, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends to include the SDS Community.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Regina Sena Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
