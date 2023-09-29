Quarterly Hogs and Pigs Report – September 1, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Sep 29, 2023 | Comments 0
COLORADO
Colorado inventory of all hogs and pigs on September 1, 2023, was 610,000 head, up 5 percent from June 1, 2023, and up 22 percent from last year, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Breeding inventory, at 140,000 head, was down 5,000 head from the previous quarter but was up 15,000 head from last year. Market hog inventory, at 470,000 head, was up 8 percent from last quarter and up 25 percent from last year.
The June 2023-August 2023 pig crop, at 655,000 head, was down less than 1 percent from the previous year. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 63,000 head, down 3 percent from a year ago. The average pigs saved per litter was 10.40 for the June-August period, compared with 10.10 last year.
UNITED STATES
United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on September 1, 2023 was 74.3 million head. This was up slightly from September 1, 2022, and up 2 percent from June 1, 2023. Breeding inventory, at 6.08 million head, was down 1 percent from last year, and down 1 percent from the previous quarter. Market hog inventory, at 68.2 million head, was up slightly from last year, and up 2 percent from last quarter.
The June-August 2023 pig crop, at 34.2 million head, was up slightly from 2022. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 2.95 million head, down 4 percent from 2022. The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 48 percent of the breeding herd. The average pigs saved per litter was 11.61 for the June-August period, compared to 11.13 last year.
United States hog producers intend to have 2.93 million sows farrow during the September-November 2023 quarter, down 5 percent from the actual farrowings during the same period one year earlier, and down 4 percent from the same period two years earlier. Intended farrowings for December 2023-February 2024, at 2.91 million sows, are down 1 percent from the same period one year earlier, and down slightly from the same period two years earlier. The total number of hogs under contract owned by operations with over 5,000 head, but raised by contractees, accounted for 52 percent of the total United States hog inventory, up 2 percent from the previous year.
All inventory and pig crop estimates for September 2022 through June 2023 were reviewed using final pig crop, official slaughter, death loss, and updated import and export data. The revision made to the June 2023 all hogs and pigs inventory was 0.5 percent. A revision of 0.2 percent was made to the March 2023-May 2023 pig crop. A net revision of 1.0 percent was made to the March 2023 all hogs and pigs inventory. The net revision made to the December 2022-February 2023 pig crop was 1.5 percent.
