Melissa Sarinana-Zuniga – June 3, 1982 – September 3, 2023
A celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Melissa Sarinana-Zuniga will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Melissa will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023 from 1:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Melissa was born on June 3, 1982 at Lamar, Colorado to Elvin and Sherry (Gross) Smith and passed away on September 3, 2023 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado with her family by her side at the age of 41.
She is preceded in death by her niece Ashlyn Smith, paternal grandparents Luther and Juanita Smith, maternal grandfather Wayne Gross, uncles Dean Smith and Don Gamble and great-aunt Nadie Lacey.
Melissa is survived by her husband Jose Sarinana-Zuniga of the family home in Lamar, parents Elvin and Sherry Smith of Lamar, CO, siblings Tricia (Daniel) Thomas of Lampasas, TX, Lucas Smith, Amanda Smith and Tessa (Jose) Balderrama all of Lamar, CO and maternal grandmother Sheala (Herb) Erickson of Bowman, ND. She is also survived by her aunts Ginger (Rick) Fretheim of Bowman, ND, Cindy Gross of Dallas, TX and Linda Bartlett of Pensacola, FL as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Melissa Sarinana-Zuniga Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
