Melissa Renae Moreno – December 22, 1979 – September 23, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Sep 25, 2023 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Melissa Renae Moreno will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. Per Melissa’s request cremation will take place.
Melissa was born on December 22, 1979 at La Junta, Colorado to Leo Emery Moreno and Judy Duran and passed away on September 23, 2023 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 43.
She is preceded in death by her father Leo Moreno, nephew Isaac Moreno, paternal grandparents Horase and Lucy Moreno and maternal grandparents Primitivo and Mary Duran.
Melissa is survived by her daughters Adrianna Moreno and Naomi Moreno both of Tulsa, OK, grandchildren Aliza Becerra-Moreno, Annalia Sucely-Galindo and Antonio Moreno-Becerra, mother Judy Duran of the family home in Lamar, siblings Leo Isaac Moreno, Adam Moreno and Josh (Kayla) Moreno all of Lamar as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Melissa Moreno Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: