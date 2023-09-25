McClave Elementary School Named 2023 National Blue Ribbon School
Russ Baldwin | Sep 25, 2023 | Comments 0
The McClave School District is thrilled to announce that McClave Elementary School has been named as a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School. Tuesday, September 19th U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona made the announcement introducing the 353 schools who made the national list. McClave joins only three other schools in Colorado to earn this prestigious distinction.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups on assessments. These schools demonstrate what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”
McClave Elementary School will be represented by Mrs. Brianne Howe, Superintendent and an elementary teacher on November 16th and 17th at an awards ceremony in Washington, DC. According to the National Blue Ribbon Schools press release, “The 2023 cohort represent public and non-public elementary, middle, and high schools, including traditional, charter, magnet schools, parochial and independent schools in 46 States, the District of Columbia, and a Department of Defense Education Activity school in Italy.”
The McClave School District is extremely proud of our staff, students, and entire community who support our students in striving to uphold our Four Core Values of Excellence, Honesty, Integrity and Respect. Our dedicated staff and teachers have put in countless hours alongside our students to make this award a reality for our school. It is GREAT to be a Cardinal!
