Martina Pena – October 24, 1931 – September 28, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Sep 29, 2023 | Comments 0
A Mass of Christian burial for longtime Granada resident, Martina Pena will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Lamar with Reverend Kenny Joe Parlingayan’s.s.s. as celebrant. Interment will follow at the Hillside Cemetery in Granada, Colorado.
A rosary service will be held at 5:00PM on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Deacon Allan Medina reciting.
Visitation for Martina will be held on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 from 2:00PM until 5:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Martina was born on October 24, 1931 at Granada, Colorado at the Kohen Ranch to Luz and Gerarda (Ortega) Medina and passed away on September 28, 2023 at her home in Granada, Colorado with her family by her side at the age of 91.
Martina lived with the father of her children Ysabel C. Vargas until his passing in 1963. She married Ramon Pena on March 29, 1968 in Holly, Colorado.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ramon Pena and her children Victor Vargas and Thomas Vargas and her siblings Rita Gomez, Augustine Rivera, Mary De La Virgen, Jose Medina and Marcelo Medina.
Martina is survived by her children Lucille Medina of Lamar, CO, Amelia Vargas of Manter, KS, Regina I. (Alfredo) Hernandez of Garden City, KS, grandchildren Ysabel “Chavie” Vargas and Nonie (Johan) Aguirre all of Granada, CO, Gerarda (Jiovani Rueda) Vargas and Victoria Vargas. She is also survived by her brother Paul Ray Medina of Granada, CO as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: