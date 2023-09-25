Lois Ann Oliver – August 8, 1941 – September 22, 2023
A celebration of life for lifetime Lamar resident Lois Ann Oliver will be held Saturday, October 7th, 2023 at 10:00 am at Peacock Family Chapel.
Lois was born August 8th, 1941 and passed away peacefully on Friday, September 22, 2023 at the age of 82 with all of her family by her side.
Per Lois’ request cremation has taken place.
Lois is survived by her husband of 63 years, Larry Oliver, Lamar, CO; daughter Jo Lynn Idler, Lamar, CO; son Terry Oliver, Colorado Springs, CO; granddaughter Shayna (Keith) Napodano, Denver, CO; grandson Brodie (Rachel) Idler, Minneapolis MN and great-granddaughters Emery and Eden Napodano, Denver, CO in addition to numerous family and friends.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Lois’ honor to Lamar Area Hospice or Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative in care of Cathy Buxton.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
