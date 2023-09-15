Local November Elections Detailed
Lamar City Clerk, Linda Williams, has provided additional information regarding the approaching November 7th general election for local registered voters.
There are candidates for all three wards in the city including the mayor’s seat, she explained, for a total of eleven names on ballot.
Incumbent Brent Bates is being challenged by Robert “Jay” Brooke in Ward 1, Incumbents Gerri Jenkins and Mike Duffy are being challenged by Michael Bryant and David Zavala in Ward 2. Williams explained that Jenkins will serve a four year term if re-elected and Duffy will fill out a two year term upon re-election. However, if one of the challengers wins the election, the terms will be decided on a majority of votes received by the candidates. Incumbent Joe Gonzales is being challenged by Shalah Lynn Mata for Ward 3. Mayor Kirk Crespin is being challenged by Patrick Christensen Jr and Bill Becker.
Residents in any of the three wards may vote for the mayor, while only those ward candidates will be placed on the ballot for the respective ward voters.
There are no local issues to be determined with the exception of two statewide issues:
Prop HH:
Reduce Property Taxes and Voter-approved Revenue Change – asks voters whether to use the surplus from the TABOR, Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights to reduce property taxes, fund school districts and backfill counties, water districts, fire districts, ambulance/hospital districts and other local governments. The TABOR surplus would otherwise be refunded to Colorado taxpayers.
Proposition EE:
Funding Retention Rate Reduction – asks voters whether to spend $23.65 million on expanding Colorado’s free preschool program by letting the state keep the money collected through taxes on cigarettes, tobacco and other nicotine products, and maintaining those current tax rates instead of reducing them.
Main-in ballots are expected to be received by voters by the second week of October.
