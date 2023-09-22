LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – AUGUST 2023
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS:
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.67 billion pounds in August, down 3 percent from the 4.83 billion pounds produced in August 2022.
Beef production, at 2.36 billion pounds, was 6 percent below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.89 million head, down 6 percent from August 2022. The average live weight was up 3 pounds from the previous year, at 1,351 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.2 million pounds, 9 percent below August a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 26,600 head, down 22 percent from August 2022. The average live weight was up 31 pounds from last year, at 273 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.29 billion pounds, down slightly from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 11.1 million head, up 1 percent from August 2022. The average live weight was down 4 pounds from the previous year, at 278 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 10.5 million pounds, was down 10 percent from August 2022.
Sheep slaughter totaled 183,800 head, 1 percent above last year. The average live weight was 113 pounds, down 14 pounds from August a year ago.
January to August 2023 commercial red meat production was 36.1 billion pounds, down 2 percent from 2022. Accumulated beef production was down 4 percent from last year, veal was down 11 percent, pork was up 1 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 2 percent.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
