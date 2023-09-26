Letter to the Editor, Rick Robbins, Re-2 School Board Candidate
Russ Baldwin | Sep 26, 2023 | Comments 0
Subject: Increasing Diversity in Education for Lamar School District
(The Prowers Journal has extended an invitation to allow all local candidates for government office to present their own position statement as to why they wish to serve on the Lamar City Council or Re-2 School Board District)
Dear Editor,
I am writing to announce my candidacy for the Lamar School Board. My name is Richard “Rick” Robbins, and I am deeply committed to enhancing the educational experience for all students in our district.
In these challenging times, it has become increasingly essential to address the diverse needs of our students and prepare them for a rapidly changing world. As a 20+year resident of Lamar and a passionate advocate for education, I believe that fostering diversity in education is a crucial step in providing students with the tools they need to succeed and find their true passions.
Diversity is not merely about ethnic or cultural differences, but it also encompasses a wide range of learning styles, abilities, and interests. Every student is unique, and our education system should reflect this diversity by offering a broader array of educational opportunities. My vision for Lamar’s School District is to create a supportive environment where students can explore various subjects, hobbies, and career paths.
To achieve this vision, I am committed to the following goals:
- Expanding Curriculum: I will work with educators to expand our curriculum, offering a wider range of courses and extracurricular activities that cater to diverse interests and talents. This will help students discover their passions and encourage a love for learning.
- Supporting Teachers: High-quality education begins with dedicated educators. I will advocate for professional development opportunities and resources to help our teachers adapt their teaching methods to the diverse needs of our students.
- Community Engagement: Collaboration between the school board, parents, and the community is vital. I will actively seek input and feedback from all stakeholders to ensure that our educational policies align with the community’s values and aspirations.
- Equity in Education: I am committed to addressing disparities in our education system, ensuring that every student, regardless of their background, has equal access to educational resources and opportunities.
I believe that Lamar’s School District has the potential to become a model for educational excellence by embracing diversity education, fostering a love for learning, and preparing our students for a bright future. I am dedicated to turning this vision into a reality, but I cannot do it alone. I ask for your support and the support of the community in this endeavor.
Together, we can ensure that every student in Lamar, Colorado, has the opportunity to discover their passions, make informed career choices, and achieve their dreams.
Sincerely, Richard “Rick” Robbins
Richard Robbins
400 S 3rd St.
Lamar, Colorado 81052
9/26/23
Filed Under: Elections • Letters to the Editor
About the Author: