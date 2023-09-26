Lamar City Council Updates Construction Incentive Resolution
Several modifications and clarifications were made for Resolution No. 23-09-01, continuing a development and construction incentive program for residential housing in the City of Lamar. Community Development Director, Anne-Marie Crampton provided background on two earlier and similar resolutions approved in 2020 and reauthorized in 2022. Additional clarification and modifications were needed and this most recent resolution explains such areas as incentive levels as well as the steps in which the council can consider each application individually. The updated language spells out how a housing developer could apply for both development and construction incentives when their project, from between three and 20 proposed houses, reaches a minimum financial threshold. The council also has leeway to alter the incentives from single family homes to a more involved project.
The Lamar City Council approved a special liquor event permit for the Lamar Chamber of Commerce to host its annual beer garden during the October 7th Oktoberfest at the Enchanted Forest. The approval this year is contingent on the Chamber dropping its plan to expand the beer garden into the Enchanted Forest which would be completely enclosed in a security fence. Chamber President, Melonee Marcum, explained that the same safeguards would be employed as in previous years, however, council members inferred the security would be too loose for that large an area, enabling under age youngsters to drink beer. On that alteration, the council, with the exception of Mike Duffy, voted to allow the beer garden to be confined to a smaller, fenced-in area near the stage.
Coffee with City Administrator Rob Evans will be hosted by TA Express on North Main Street on October 18th and 25th from 7am to 8am. Common Grounds with members of the Lamar City Council and fire department will be held Wednesday, October 4th from 7am to 8am at the Cultural Events Center. The public is urged to attend the informal gatherings. The monthly book sale at the Lamar Library will be held October 6th and 7th from 9am to 1pm and the Library Farm and Craft Market and the Chamber’s Farmer Market will be held on the 7th as well. This will be the final Chamber Market for the season. The 12th Annual BBB event will also be run on October 7th with the 11am start of the fund-raising race on East Beech Street.
Rod Dunn was re-appointed to the City of Lamar’s Variance and Building Code Board for a five-year term expiring in October, 2028.
Lamar Police Chief, Kyle Miller was given the go-ahead to apply for funding from the Animal Assistance Foundation for $19,500 to finance improvements to the city’s animal shelter as well as supplement the income for the shelter manager, Bob Krum.
The council voted to approve the contract renewal with Lincoln Financial Group for life insurance coverage for city employees. The contract will run from January 2024 to 2026 with a 6% premium increase. The County Health Pool insurance coverage for dental and health coverage was also approved for a one year contract with no premium increases for life or vision coverage. The council also approved the CIRSA contract for the risk provider for 2024-2025.
The city accepted the low bid of $219,568 from Specialty Applicators to apply a runway surface sealer at the Southeast Colorado Regional Airport’s crosswind runway. Pat Mason, Public Works Director, explained the operation will not interfere with the main runway. Lamar had been awarded a $200,000 CDOT Aeronautics Grant which required a $22,223 cash match from the city. All of the runway 8/26 markings will be repainted as well. The project is expected to be completed by October 15th, 2023. Approval was contingent on an authorized contract for the project, following a review and recommendation by City Attorney, Lance Clark.
The council moved into executive session to discuss and develop strategy for negotiations regarding economic development under CRS 24-6-402(4)(e).
