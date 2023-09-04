Kerri Lonnberg – August 1, 1979 – September 1, 2023
A Memorial Service for Kerri Lonnberg will be held Friday, September 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Holly School with Pastor Kathy Leathers officiating.
Kerri Lynn Lonnberg departed this life September 1, 2023 in Denver, Colorado at the age of 44. She was born August 1, 1979 in Syracuse, KS. Kerri grew up on the farm in rural Bristol and attended and graduated school in Holly, CO. She resided in Denver and was employed as a dental hygienist.
Kerri is survived by her parents, Ted and Linda Lonnberg; siblings, Becky (Neil) Fletcher, Sandy (Mike) Nordyke, and Jim (Jennifer) Lonnberg. Also surviving is her grandmother, Joyce Passini; eight nieces and nephews; five great nieces and nephews; aunts, uncle, and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Denver Hospice or Lamar Area Hospice in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, CO 81052. To leave online condolences please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
