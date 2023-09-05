Judy Hieronymus – September 25, 1946 – September 2, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Sep 05, 2023 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Bristol resident, Judy Hieronymus will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the Grace Fellowship Church in Bristol, Colorado with Pastor Kathy Leathers and Ian Blacker co-officiating. In honor of Judy, the family respectfully requests everyone to wear purple.
Per Judy’s request cremation will take place.
Judy was born on September 25, 1946 at Cherokee, Oklahoma to Keith Monroe and Hazel Ella (White) Park and passed away on September 2, 2023 at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 76 with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her parents Keith and Hazel (White) Park, brother Jerry Park, sister Peggy Park-Pollart and her husband Bill Pollart, nephew Jim Park, niece JoLynn Grieser, father and mother-in-law Murl and Ellen Hieronymus, brother-in-law Jim Perry, sister-in-law Helen West and her husband Herb West and sister-in-law Sharon Hieronymus.
Judy is survived by her husband Bill Hieronymus of the family home in Bristol, CO, daughters Jennifer (Randy) Reynolds of Lamar, CO, Janella (DeWayne) Reneau and Jodanna (Mark) Alba both of Colorado Springs, CO, Joy (Shane) Dashner of Lamar, CO and Jessica (Gabe Alba) Hieronymus of Bristol, CO, grandchildren Cassi (Tyler) Cowan, Sadie Reneau and Dustin Reneau, Nikkolus (Sam) Alba, Nicole Alba, Blake Robertson, Shiane Dashner, Traigin Dashner, Alex Dashner, Jasmine Hieronymus and Jordan Hieronymus-Alba and great-grandchildren Taylee, Jaxson and Lydia Cowan and Andy, Emry and Mia Alba. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Betty Park of Bristol, CO and Norma Perry of Cortez, CO and brother-in-law Jim (Liz) Hieronymus as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Judy Hieronymus Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
