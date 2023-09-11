Joann Deatherage – July 30, 1940 – September 4, 2023
A graveside memorial service for Joann Deatherage will be held at Fort Lyon National Cemetery on Monday, September 18, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Diane Hutson officiating. Per Joann’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Margaret Joann (Curtis) Deatherage was born on July 30, 1940 in Canon City, Colorado to Virgil and Cora (Wilson) Curtis. She passed away at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado on September 4, 2023, at the age of 83.
Joann grew up in Aspen, Colorado area. She married her first husband and to this union four sons were born. Joann moved to La Junta, Colorado to attend school and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked as an LPN at Fort Lyon, where she would meet, Billy Bob Deatherage. Joann and Billy Bob were united in marriage and Joann gained two more sons and a daughter. Joann’s career was cut short when an injury forced her into retirement. Joann loved painting, yardwork, and fishing. She was a member of the local VFW Auxiliary Post #2411/District 6.
Joann is survived by her husband, Billy Bob Deatherage of Las Animas, Colorado; children, Joe (Deo) Pierce of Craig, Colorado, Ronnie Pierce of Canon City, Colorado, Troy (Raquel) Pierce of Pueblo, Colorado, Charles (Maritsa) Brunner of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Billy Bob Deatherage Jr. of Canon City, Colorado, Michael Deatherage of Canon City, Colorado, and Geralyn Deatherage of California; seven grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and three sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post # 2411 in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
