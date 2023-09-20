Gov. Polis Announces Boards and Commissions Appointments
Governor’s Commission on Community Service:
The Commission shall recommend to the Governor a comprehensive national and community service plan for the state that is developed through an open and public process and updated annually. The plan shall address the state’s needs in the areas of school safety, preventing youth violence, literacy and mentoring or disadvantaged youth. The Commission also administers funds received from the Corporation on National and Community Service.
For terms expiring August 24, 2026:
Etta Jean Sykes of McClave, Colorado, to represent local government, reappointed.
Wild Horse Working Group:
The Wild Horse Working Group shall identify and pursue human, nonlethal alternatives for wild horses that are taken off-range in Colorado or held in federal holding facilities; a state wild horse preserve; wild horse sanctuaries or creative collaborations with wild horse sanctuaries; and opportunities for partnerships with the state. This includes programs created by the Governor’s Commission on Community Service and the Department of Corrections Program, creative partnerships with state programs and opportunities for long-term care and management of nonfederal wild or unclaimed horses currently in Colorado.
For terms expiring at the pleasure of the Governor:
Nicole Rosmarino of Hasty, Colorado, to serve as a representative of the Office of the Governor, appointed.
