Colorado Crop Progress & Condition, Week Ending Sept 17th, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Sep 20, 2023 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Most of the State received moisture last week, although totals varied greatly across the State, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Based on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) data, widespread precipitation was reported across the State Friday and Saturday, with most of the State receiving, at minimum, 0.25 inch of moisture. Counties in the central and southern portion of the State received upwards of three inches in select areas. The U.S. Drought Monitor published on September 14 was primarily the same as the previous week, with drought conditions prevalent in western and southwestern counties. Just over 15 percent of the State was experiencing abnormally dry conditions and 13 percent of the State was rated in moderate drought. Three percent of the State was rated in severe drought, equal to last week.
According to the High Plains Regional Climate Center, cooler than average temperatures were widespread across the State last week, with some south-central counties experiencing daytime high temperatures more than 12 degrees cooler than average.
Winter wheat seeding continued across the eastern portion of the State. Reports from the San Luis Valley noted potato harvest was progressing well.
Winter wheat seeding continued across the eastern portion of the State. Reports from the San Luis Valley noted potato harvest was progressing well. The third cutting of alfalfa slowed amongst a moisture filled week, with 70 percent harvested, behind last year at 79 percent and the 5-year average of 78 percent. Fourth cutting has started off significantly behind normal, with 9 percent harvested, compared with a 5-year average of 23 percent. Barley harvest was almost complete, with 95 percent harvested, ahead of last year but slightly behind the 5-year average. The corn crop continued to mature, with 71 percent of the crop dented, behind the 5-year average of 78 percent, and 14 percent of the crop in the mature stage, behind the 5-year average of 24 percent. Corn harvested for silage continues to progress slowly, with 34 percent of the crop harvested. Harvest of the proso millet crop continued slower than average, with 36 percent of the crop harvested, greatly behind the 5-year average of 52 percent. Potato harvest continued its slow start in the San Luis Valley last week, with 11 percent of the acreage harvested.
Livestock were in good shape, and pastures were maturing as normal for the season. Stored feed supplies were rated 1 percent very short, 4 percent short, 89 percent adequate, and 6 percent surplus. Cattle death loss was 1 percent heavy, 68 percent average, and 31 percent light. Sheep death loss was 1 percent heavy, 91 percent average, and 8 percent light.
