Colorado Crop Progress & Condition Report, Week Ending September 24, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Sep 27, 2023 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Harvest activities progressed amid mostly warm and dry conditions last week, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Based on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) data, isolated precipitation of up to an inch was mostly confined to northern and western counties in the State last week. Southwestern counties received upwards of an inch of moisture at higher elevations. Northern Weld and Sedgwick Counties received an inch of moisture in areas. Counties in the central and southern portion of the State received over half an inch select areas.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor published on September 21, drought conditions remained prevalent in western and southwestern counties. Just over 13 percent of the State was experiencing abnormally dry conditions, and 13 percent of the State was rated in moderate drought. Three percent of the State was rated in severe drought, equal to last week. According to the High Plains Regional Climate Center, cooler than average temperatures were widespread across western counties last week, with some areas experiencing daytime high temperatures 4 degrees cooler than normal. Eastern counties experienced maximum temperatures more than 8 degrees above average.
Winter wheat seeding continued across the State last week and crops were maturing. Potato harvest in the San Luis Valley started slowly due to wet weather but made good progress later in the week. The third cutting of alfalfa also progressed. Livestock remained in good shape, and pastures were maturing as normal for the season.
The third cutting of alfalfa progressed amongst drier weather, with 80 percent harvested, behind last year and the 5-year average at 85 percent. Fourth cutting remained significantly behind normal, with 11 percent harvested, compared with a 5-year average of 30 percent. The corn crop continued to mature, with 82 percent of the crop dented, behind the 5-year average of 89 percent, and 29 percent of the crop in the mature stage, behind the 5-year average of 41 percent. Corn harvested for silage made good progress last week, with 73 percent of the crop harvested. Sugarbeet harvest also began in northeastern counties, with 7 percent of the crop harvested. Potato harvest increased its pace in the San Luis Valley last week, with 37 percent of the acreage harvested.
Stored feed supplies were rated 1 percent very short, 6 percent short, 88 percent adequate, and 5 percent surplus. Cattle death loss was 1 percent heavy, 61 percent average, and 38 percent light. Sheep death loss was 3 percent heavy, 88 percent average, and 9 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Environment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: