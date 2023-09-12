Colorado Crop Progress & Condition Report, Week Ending September 10, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Sep 12, 2023 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Hot and dry conditions were interspersed with seasonal precipitation across the State, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Based on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) data, widespread precipitation was reported across the State Sunday evening, with central and southern counties receiving the most, at 0.5 inch to over 1.5 inches of moisture. The U.S. Drought Monitor published on September 7 showed a slight improvement in Mesa County, but conditions declined elsewhere in western and southwestern counties. Just over 15 percent of the State was experiencing abnormally dry conditions and 13 percent of the State was rated in moderate drought.
Three percent of the State was rated in severe drought, up from last week. According to the High Plains Regional Climate Center, eastern Colorado experienced warmer than normal temperatures, with areas realizing temperatures 4 degrees above average. Western counties experienced near to below normal temperatures. Limited moisture continued to decrease soil moisture supplies in northeastern counties.
Non-irrigated corn in the area was drying quickly, and harvest of proso millet moved quickly. Winter wheat seeding continued. Reports from the San Luis Valley noted barley harvest was nearing completion. Harvest of seed potatoes continued but was limited due to warm temperatures.
The third cutting of alfalfa advanced among a primarily dry week, with 66 percent harvested, just behind last year and the 5-year average of 69 percent. Barley harvest progressed quickly last week, with 92 percent harvested, ahead of last year and on par with the 5-year average. The corn crop continued to mature among mostly hot, dry conditions last week, with 96 percent of the crop in the dough stage, ahead of the 5-year average and 59 percent of the crop in the dented stage, slightly behind the 5-year average of 62 percent.
Corn harvested for silage progressed, with 26 percent of the crop harvested. Proso millet harvest also progressed quickly, with 26 percent of the crop harvested, ahead of last year. Limited potato harvest continued in the San Luis Valley last week, with 6 percent of the acreage harvested. Stored feed supplies were rated 1 percent very short, 7 percent short, 90 percent adequate, and 2 percent surplus. Cattle death loss was 2 percent heavy, 75 percent average, and 23 percent light. Sheep death loss was 2 percent heavy, 90 percent average and 8 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Environment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: