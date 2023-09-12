City Development Projects Outlined
Russ Baldwin | Sep 12, 2023 | Comments 0
Community Development Director, Anne-Marie Crampton, provided an overview of new and on-going projects her department is undertaking, about 30 in all, during the September 11th Lamar City Council meeting. Some highlights included a visit from Brownsfield Group in October which is coordinating with engineering firm, Ayers Associates, to review asbestos and lead content in various public buildings under consideration for refurbishment. This includes the former Main Café and second floor apartments. “We’re working with neighboring Home and Season which owns 50% of the second floor. The city will benefit from a donation of the floor space to complete any future abatement at the site.” Prowers Economic Development is considering development plans for the local airport. “We feel there are opportunities for new business ventures at that site and additional signage around the city will be a key element,” she explained. North Fork Farms owner, Tim Hume, has leased the coal domes from the ill-fated repowering project and Crampton said one hurdle regarding ownership of the rail spur has been settled which will allow grain storage to develop on site, working with Colorado Mills. There is a new start for members of the Historic Preservation Committee which will begin listing priorities for development. LPI, Lamar Partnership Incorporated is working with DoLA for funding for future projects for the city’s Main Street Program.
Lamar City Administrator, Rob Evans, highlighted various events for September including this Sunday’s Cannonball Endurance Run from 11am to 2pm with hundreds of motorcyclists stopping over at the Lamar Chamber of Commerce parking lot during their annual cross-country trek. A job fair will be held at LCC on September 20th from 9am to Noon for students and from 1 to 3pm for job seekers. The Chamber’s Farm Market only has two more sessions left to the season and one is set from 8am to 1pm on September 16th. Wal-Mart’s re-opening event will be held at 9am on Friday, September 22nd. Coffee with Rob will be held on September 20th at Daylight Donut and on the 27th at Rivals.
The council voted to accept a quit claim donation from the Dunn family for a 20 foot strip of property between 1710 and 1708 South 9th Streets which has been used as an alley in past years. As the property at 1710 South 9th which included the strip has been sold, a survey was conducted to separate out the 20 foot section which has been offered to the city by the Dunns. Under the agreement, the city will be responsible for the upkeep of the strip of property.
Mayor Crespin enrolled the city into the GSAXcess program which allows a municipality to request surplus equipment from the federal government. Such items include mobile homes, police weapons, vehicles, tools and much more. The items are placed in a screening pool and are allocated where the requested item matches the objectives of the agency/program objectives. Fire Chief, Jeremy Burkhart, explained Lamar’s list includes vehicle and machinery equipment, tools, firefighting rescue and safety equipment, durable medical equipment, exercise and recreation equipment, office furnishings, computer and telecommunications equipment.
Lamar Librarian, Sue Lathrop, requested the council approve the annual State of Colorado awards grant to promote literacy in a community. The request of $5,975 was the same as last years, when the funds were used to purchase databases as well as including STEM kits which proved popular with home schooling families. STEM covers topics such as science, tech, engineering and math. Lathrop said the kits can be checked out from the library for home use.
The council approved the request for a Wal-Mart local community grant of up to $5,000. Rob Evans said the funding will enable scholarships to be awarded to students who cannot afford registration fees.
Jill Bellomy was appointed to the Lamar Utilities Board to serve out the remainder of a five year term for Clifford Boxley. Her term will expire in 2028.
A public hearing will be held on Monday, September 25th regarding the request from the Lamar Chamber of Commerce to host its annual Oktoberfest beer garden from 11am to 10pm on Saturday, October 7th.
The council and city attorney approved an amendment to the city administrator’s contract regarding city-provided, vehicle benefits for gas reimbursement under IRS and CIRSA guidelines and an updated definition of allowable usage of the vehicle.
