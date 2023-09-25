CATTLE ON FEED Week of September 1, 2023
COLORADO:
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 950,000 head as of September 1, 2023. The latest inventory was 3 percent below last month and 8 percent below the September 1, 2022 inventory. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 150,000 head of fed cattle during August 2023. This was 25 percent above last month’s marketings, but 17 percent below the marketings one year earlier. An estimated 125,000 cattle and calves were placed on feed during August 2023, 9 percent above the previous month’s placements, but 29 percent below August 2022 placements. Of the number placed in August, 20 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 16 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 20 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 24 percent weighed from 800-899 pounds, and 20 percent weighed 900 pounds and greater. Other disappearance for August, was 5,000 head, the same as last month and last year.
UNITED STATES:
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.1 million head on September 1, 2023. The inventory was 2 percent below September 1, 2022. Placements in feedlots during August totaled 2.00 million head, 5 percent below 2022. Net placements were 1.95 million head. During August, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 420,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 305,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 455,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 488,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 245,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 90,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during August totaled 1.88 million head, 6 percent below 2022. Other disappearance totaled 55,000 head during August, 4 percent above 2022.
For a full copy of the September 2023 Cattle on Feed report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov
