Busy Schedule for 9-11 Tribute Committee
9-11 Tribute committee members have a hectic, but rewarding week ahead of them with the unveiling of the first of three planned sculptures at 6pm this Thursday, September 7th at the Memorial site on US Highway 50 by the Big Timbers Museum. The public is welcome to attend the event which begins at 6pm. The bronze first responder sculpture, a fireman, by Scott Stearman, will be displayed for the first time. Two other sculptures will be added to the permanent display as funding allows.
The annual tribute, begun by Doug Harbour in 2011 will be held this Saturday, September 9th beginning with the traditional parade at 10am. The event will honor the 2023 Grand Marshall, Reeny Johnson Dryer. The route will follow from the assembly area off South 6th Street and proceed south to West Cedar, onto to 9th Street and into the Prowers County Fairgrounds.
Other events of the day include a special flag folding at 1pm to honor the late Jim Hamilton, a former Prowers County Sheriff. At that time, country-western recording artist, Clare Dunn, will perform the National Anthem. The noon bbq will be free to all first responders and veterans with a $5 charge to all others. A 2pm cornhole tournament will run throughout the day, as well as a silent auction and the Boy Scouts of America will conduct their flag retirement ceremony from 11:30am to noon under the fairgrounds pavilion.
Local first responder units from the region are expected to attend along with an information booth for veterans, a Care Connect Helicopter will be present as well as the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard and 75mm Honor Battery, 4th Infantry Division Marching Band, POHW-MIA Honor Table and an assortment of vendors through the afternoon.
