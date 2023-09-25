Brent Bates, Candidate for Lamar City Council – Letter to the Editor: September 25th, 2023
(The Prowers Journal has extended an invitation to allow all local candidates for government office to present their own position statement as to why they wish to serve on the Lamar City Council.)
I am writing to express my heartfelt commitment to serving the wonderful community of Lamar as a candidate for Lamar City Council, Ward 1. At 31 years old, I bring a fresh perspective to local government by emphasizing smart spending of taxpayer dollars, upholding the constitutional rights of all Americans, and being a voice for every walk of life.
In a town of less than 8,000 residents, our community thrives on shared values and a sense of unity. I believe that now, more than ever, we need leadership that prioritizes fiscal responsibility while ensuring that the principles enshrined in our Constitution and Home Rule Charter remain unwavering.
One of my primary goals is to promote pragmatic spending of taxpayer dollars. I understand the importance of every hard-earned dollar that residents contribute to our city’s coffers. I have been and will continue to be committed to scrutinizing the budget to identify opportunities for efficiency and cost savings thus ensuring that we allocate resources wisely and responsibly. By doing so, we can maintain essential services without overburdening our citizens with several tax hikes.
Furthermore, I hold a deep conviction in upholding the constitutional rights of ALL Americans. Our nation’s founding principles are the bedrock of our democracy, and I will continue to tirelessly defend them. I believe that every resident of Lamar deserves to have their voice heard and their rights protected, regardless of their political/religious/personal beliefs. Our diversity should be celebrated and I am dedicated to fostering an inclusive and respectful environment for all.
My youth at 31 is not a limitation, but a strength. It means I bring a fresh approach and innovative ideas to the table. I am eager to engage with residents, listen to their concerns, and collaborate on solutions that will benefit our town both now and in the future. I firmly believe that with open dialogue and cooperation, we can overcome any challenges that come our way.
In these divisive times, we need leaders who can bridge the gaps and unite our community. I am committed to working tirelessly for the betterment of Lamar, regardless of political leanings. Together we can build a brighter future, where our town continues to thrive and progress forward while preserving the principles we hold dear.
I humbly ask for your support and your vote in the upcoming election. Together, we can make a difference, and I am ready to serve as your advocate on the City Council. Let’s ensure a prosperous and inclusive future for Lamar.
Sincerely,
Brent Bates
Lamar, Colorado
Candidate for City Council, Ward 1.
“Working for a better tomorrow, today.”
