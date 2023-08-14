Volunteers Wanted for Strategic Plan Committee
Russ Baldwin | Aug 14, 2023 | Comments 0
The Santa Fe Trail Association is in the process of developing a new five-year Strategic Plan. Our current plan (2013-2023) is expiring and we are wanting input from our many members as we develop a new plan. The success rate of achieving the goals on our 2013-2023 plan have been outstanding but there is much more to do. We need you! Input from our members is critical. What areas are important to you to preserve, protect, and promote our Santa Fe National Historic Trail for the next five years and beyond. Perhaps there are specific historic sites along the Trail that need interpretation with new waysides or improvement to our entire operation with new ideas. Our current 2013-2023 Strategic Plan can be found on our website Santa Fe Trail Association The meetings will be set up on Zoom and we will have an opportunity to meet in person at the Symposium 2023 in Independence MO.
Please give strong consideration to joining our Strategic Plan committee. It is important to ensure the future of our association.
Contact Larry Short, SFTA President, at president@santafetrail.org
