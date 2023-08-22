Victor Eugene Pierson – December 23, 1959 – August 18, 2023
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar and Gunnison, Colorado resident Victor Eugene Pierson, affectionately known to his family and friends as Vic, will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating.
Victor was born on December 23, 1959, in Lamar, Colorado, to Paul Eugene and Ileta Faye (Sterrett) Pierson and passed away on August 18, 2023, at UC Health Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the age of 63.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Paul Douglas Pierson.
Victor is survived by his daughters Nattiel (Brennan) Fontaine of Denver, Colorado, and Erika (Alex) Aguilera of Gunnison, Colorado, son Kaden Pierson of Loveland, Colorado, sisters Kay Lynn (Fred) Hefley of Walsh, Colorado, Carol Anne Grasmick of Lamar, Colorado, and bothers Gary (Shelly) Pierson of Gunnison, Colorado, and Randal (Susan) Pierson of Olathe, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Victor Pierson Memorial Fund in the care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
