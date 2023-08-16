SADD Selects Lamar Colorado Student for National Student Leadership Council
Russ Baldwin | Aug 16, 2023 | Comments 0
Washington, D.C. (August 14, 2023) – Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) announced today that Aarman Gill, Colorado, has been named to the SADD National Student Leadership Council for the 2023-2024 school year.
Chosen from a nationwide pool of highly qualified applicants, Aarman joins sixteen other students who will represent thousands of active SADD students from across the country. He has been a member of her SADD chapter at Lamar High School, Lamar, CO and currently serves on the Colorado SADD Student Leadership Council.
“Aarman’s passion and commitment to the safety and well-being of his peers will make him a contributing representative for SADD’s National Student Leadership Council,” said Jessica Hugdahl, SADD Interim Executive. “Drawing from his experiences on the state and local levels, Aarman will be instrumental in providing insight to help create national strategies that address the emerging and ever-changing health and safety issues facing our students.”
The Student Leadership Council advises the SADD National Board of Directors on policies, programs, and plans for the implementation of state and national strategies focused on traffic safety. Aarman will provide strategic support to the organization on health and safety priorities and will serve as a national and regional representative of the SADD network. She will serve on the Student Leadership Council’s Traffic Safety Committee and prioritize a focus on teen safe driving. He began his term on August 1, 2023.
