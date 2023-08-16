Russel Cathcart – May 22, 1939 – August 14, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Aug 16, 2023 | Comments 0
Funeral Service for Russel Cathcart will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado with Pastor Kathy Leathers officiating. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery with Military Committal Rites provided by V.F.W. Post #4281. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Russel Kenneth Cathcart passed away on August 14, 2023 at Southeast Colorado Hospital in Springfield, Colorado at the age of 84. He was born at the family homestead north of Holly, Colorado on May 22, 1939 to Leo and Eva (Speer) Cathcart.
Russel is survived by his children, Peggy (Tony) Trarbach of Lyons, Kansas, Mitsy Cappellucci of Walsh, Colorado, and Cory Cathcart (Shalone Ardrey) of Walsh, Colorado; stepson, Darrell (Georgia) Houser of Sparta, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Tayla (Darrle) Willinger of Flagler, Colorado, Travis (Mackenzie) Trarbach of Ellinwood, Kansas, Shelbi (Austin) Frees of Ellinwood, Kansas, Mikayla Cappellucci (Robert Rael) of Pueblo, Colorado, Jessica Cappellucci (Jared Canoy) of Pueblo, Colorado, Savannah Cathcart of Canyon City, Colorado, and Tre Houser of Sparta, Missouri; 16 great grandchildren with one arriving within the week; brother, James Cathcart of Holly, Colorado; many other relatives, a host of friends, and Russel’s beloved dog, Dash.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Eva Cathcart; infant sister, Louise Cathcart; brother, Lowell Cathcart; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Memorial contributions may be made to Walsh Fire Department, Walsh Ambulance Service or Shriners Hospital in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
