No Marijuana Ballot Question for Lamar Voters
Russ Baldwin | Aug 07, 2023 | Comments 0
A lack of sufficient petition signatures will take the question of allowing legalized recreational marijuana sales in Lamar off the November 7th General Election ballot. A total of 513 signatures were gathered by a group advocating for marijuana sales but fell 34 short of the required 364 verified signatures needed to place the question before Lamar voters. An official statement from the City of Lamar is pending.
A similar petition problem in the November 2021 election resulted in a Prowers County District Court ruling that the required number fell short as only 5% of the gathered signatures were presented for review when 15% was necessary. Voters in that election had decided in favor of legalized sales, but the ballot results were negated.
Voters in 2022 rejected a Ballot Question #300 which would have prohibited the sale, marketing or commercial cultivation of marijuana within the city limits.
The recent ruling on the petition signatures also eliminates a potential second question on the ballot regarding the city’s taxation of revenue from marijuana sales, a matter that had been explored in an executive session discussion by the Lamar City Council.
The only local questions that will come before Lamar voters this November is the election to the Lamar council as there are four seats available in three wards as well as the position of mayor. Petitions for nomination will be available from the city clerk’s office until 4pm, Monday, August 28th at which time, petitions must be presented for consideration.
