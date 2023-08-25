LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – JULY 2023
Russ Baldwin | Aug 25, 2023 | Comments 0
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.13 billion pounds in July, down 2 percent from the 4.23 billion pounds produced in July 2022.
Beef production, at 2.11 billion pounds, was 6 percent below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.60 million head, down 6 percent from July 2022. The average live weight was up 3 pounds from the previous year, at 1,344 pounds.
Veal production totaled 3.8 million pounds, 8 percent below July a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 23,200 head, down 21 percent from July 2022. The average live weight was up 36 pounds from last year, at 278 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.01 billion pounds, up 2 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 9.62 million head, up 3 percent from July 2022. The average live weight was down 3 pounds from the previous year, at 281 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 9.5 million pounds, was down 9 percent from July 2022. Sheep slaughter totaled 159,600 head, 3 percent below last year. The average live weight was 118 pounds, down 8 pounds from July a year ago.
January to July 2023 commercial red meat production was 31.4 billion pounds, down 2 percent from 2022. Accumulated beef
production was down 4 percent from last year, veal was down 12 percent, pork was up 1 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 1 percent.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Economy • Environment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: