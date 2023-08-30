Lamar Utility Board Considers Membership Applications, 2024 Budget
Russ Baldwin | Aug 30, 2023 | Comments 0
Lamar Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh, discussed the plant’s capital outlay for the 2024 budget during the August 29th meeting. Capital Improvements totaled $1,719,400 and Operations and Maintenance was estimated at $725,000. Various overhead distribution upgrades were estimated at $345,000 while substation upgrades came to $205,000. Wind Turbine parts and blade edge protectant was $70,000. Other areas include upgrades for the 4.16KV feeders protection relays, the AMI metering system and the plant’s distribution system. General maintenance areas include substations and wind turbines including gearbox oil replacement, manlift inspection and safety and training sessions.
The Lamar Utility Board paid $113,956.04 in monthly purchase orders, of that for approval was $104,721.60 which included an $80,000 settlement payment to CIG Natural Gas and $9,222 to Digitcom Electronics for annual service fees. Monthly bills totaled $1,182,633.54 and of that $990,833.73 was for the estimated power purchase from Arkansas River Power Authority.
July 2023 financial statements show cash is up $33,866 from June and accounts receivable increased by $175,221. Total operating revenue for the month is $1,325,392 with operating costs at $1,319,438 resulting in gross operating income of $5,954. When the non-operating revenues and expenses are considered, there is a net loss of $124,630 for the month. When compared to 2022, revenues from retail sales are down approximately $3,274 or less than 1% comparing July 2023 to 2022. Overall operating expenses are down approximately $453,780 or 6% resulting in a net loss of $286,428 for the year.
Techline was the low bidder of the five submitted for a variety of raptor protection devices at $11,704.50 which was approved by the board.
Board members reviewed the applications from two candidates and will forward their selection to the Lamar City Council for consideration. A position on the board has been open since the resignation of Clifford Boxley who moved from the state this past summer.
