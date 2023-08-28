Lamar Community College Open for Opportunity Now Nursing Grant
Russ Baldwin | Aug 28, 2023 | Comments 0
Lamar Community College (LCC) proudly announces its selection as one of the grantees in Opportunity Now’s Phase 1 funding initiative, which seeks to revolutionize Colorado’s workforce through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions. Opportunity Now, a grant program led by the Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), has awarded around $27 million in grants to 46 exceptional projects across three grant tracks: scale, seed, and planning.
“Lamar Community College is thrilled to be among the recipients of Opportunity Now’s Phase 1 funding,” exclaims Dr. Rosana Reyes, President of LCC. “This remarkable grant, specifically designed to support our bright and aspiring nursing students, is a testament to our relentless dedication to empowering them with financial assistance while equipping our students with the cutting-edge skills and knowledge essential for success in the field of healthcare. LCC seeks to continuously establish transformative partnerships that will help advance the workforce landscape in our region, advancing the trajectory of countless individuals towards economic and personal prosperity.”
Opportunity Now Colorado’s overarching mission is to create job placements for Coloradans by fostering intentional partnerships between education systems and employers. Through a variety of grant tracks, the program seeks to bridge industry and education collaboration, with the ultimate aim of advancing the state’s workforce. The grantees range from early-stage pilots to well-established, evidence-based programs, showcasing a dedication to innovation and excellence.
LCC’s successful application in partnership with CSU-Pueblo and Trinidad State College showcases the institution’s commitment to advancing workforce development in southern Colorado and aligning with Opportunity Now’s mission.
With a focus on enhancing education, healthcare, and infrastructure and construction, key priority industries for Colorado’s economic prosperity, LCC’s project holds immense promise. As a leading institution in the region, LCC plans to leverage the grant funds to launch innovative educational programs that directly address the needs of the local community and industries, in alignment with House Bill 22-1350, the Regional Talent Development Initiative Grant Program.
This grant will allow LCC’s nursing program to increase accessible pathways for students to earn accredited nursing degrees, which will prepare them for the workforce. LCC’s will receive up to $40,000 annually to distribute amongst its nursing students to cover the costs of tuition and ancillary expenses related to completing undergraduate nursing programs. Students can opt for dual enrollment in collaboration with Trinidad for a BSN completion degree, an Associate’s Degree in Nursing with LCC, or embrace the Registered Nurse to Master of Science in Nursing route in partnership with CSU-Pueblo, which increases access to primary care providers and qualified educators on a local level.
“Lamar Community College is thrilled to be among the recipients of Opportunity Now’s Phase 1 funding. This grant enables us to strengthen our commitment to equipping our students with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the ever-evolving job market,” said Morgan Clark, DNP, RN, Director of Nursing and Allied Health Education Programs at LCC. “We are eager to develop transformative partnerships like the one we have with Prowers Medical Center and new programs that will enhance the workforce landscape in our region.”
For more information about Lamar Community College’s participation in Opportunity Now and its upcoming initiatives, please contact Morgan Clark at morgan.clark@lamarcc.edu or 719-336-1597.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • College • Education • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: