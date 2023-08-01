Kimberly Woodward – December 17, 1962 – July 31, 2023
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Kimberly Woodward will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, August 7, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Kimberly was born on December 17, 1962 at Lamar, Colorado to George and Billie (Anderson) Woodward and passed away on July 31, 2023 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 60.
She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Melanie Evans and Jay Woodward.
Kimberly is survived by her children Ehren (Andrea) Licano of Lamar, CO and Courtney (Chris) Stuart of McClave, CO, grandchildren Raven Licano and Camren Stuart, siblings Lee (Karen) Woodward of Canon City, CO, April Woodward of Pueblo, CO, and Terry (Angela) Woodward of Lamar, CO and brother-in-law Chris Evans of Owasso, OK. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kimberly Woodward Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
