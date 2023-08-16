Highway 50 Closed for Several Hours Due a Single Vehicle Crash
Russ Baldwin | Aug 16, 2023 | Comments 0
On Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at approximately 08:20 hours, a 2007 white Freightliner Semi-truck, driven by 50-year-old Herman Ross of Olney Spring, CO, was westbound on Colorado Highway 50, located approximately 3 miles east of La Junta. Ross lost control of the Freightliner and collided with the eastbound guardrail. The Freightliner rotated clockwise and slid sideways colliding with the bridge railing. The Freightliner immediate caught fire, as it came to rest in the eastbound lanes, facing south. Ross was able to get out of the vehicle and was later transported to Ark Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta. Ross suffered moderate injuries.
The crash is still under investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not being considered as factors in the crash.
