Esther Darlene Murdock – January 13, 1957 – August 18, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Aug 23, 2023 | Comments 0
A graveside celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Esther Darlene Murdock, affectionately known to her family and friends as Darlene will be held at 9:00AM on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the Riverside Cemetery with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating.
Visitation for Darlene will be held from 1:00PM until 3:00PM on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Darlene was born on January 13, 1957 at Boise City, Oklahoma to Charles Fredrick and Alma Nadine (Mullins) Hiner and passed away on August 18, 2023 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 66.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard Hougham, son Justin W. Murdock, step-son Tanner Hougham, grandchildren Jason Lease, Tara Jo Burk, four sisters and two brothers.
Darlene is survived by her daughters Tammy D. Delarosa of Lamar, CO and Billie J. (Laning) Peterson of Eads, CO, step-daughter Jessica (Carrie Rico) Hougham, grandchildren Bianca Hernandez, Juan (Nuvia Flores) Marin, Daulton (Tasha) Burk, Joseph (Jessica Dieterle) Peterson, Acacia (Cody) Truitt, Tyson Murdock, Damien Rico and Marcos Rico and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Rocky (Cindy) Hiner and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Darlene Murdock Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
