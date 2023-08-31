Eleven Lamar City Council Candidates for November 7th Election
Numerous Lamar residents have gotten into the community spirit as eleven have come forward to represent local citizens on the Lamar City Council.
There will be three candidates for Mayor of Lamar, a two-year term with incumbent Kirk Crespin running once again and he will be challenged by Bill Becker and Patrick Christensen Jr on the ballot. This is an at-large position in that any registered Lamar voter may cast their ballot for only one candidate.
Qualified voters can cast their ballot only for the candidate who represents their Ward…one, two or three.
Brent Bates is the incumbent councilman for Ward One and he is being opposed by Robert “Jay” Brooke for a four-year term.
There are four candidates for Ward Two from which only two may be elected to either a four-year or a two-year term. Gerry Jenkins and Mike Duffy are the incumbents and are being challenged by Mike Bryant and David Zavala.
Ward Three has one open seat with Joe Gonzales as the incumbent and he is being challenged by Shalah Lynn Mata for a four-year term on the council.
The Prowers County Clerk and Recorder as well as the Lamar City Clerk will continue to inform local residents and voters on the timetable for registering to vote and for casting their ballots prior to the November 7th General Election. The election of candidates for city council will be the only local question put before Lamar voters.
