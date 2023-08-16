Colorado Crop Progress & Condition Report, Week Ending August 13, 2023
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Crop development for many crops still lagged the 5-year average according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Based on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association data, much of the eastern part of the State received over one inch of moisture, with a few pockets Baca, Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Las Animas, Lincoln, and Yuma Counties accumulating more than two inches of rain. However, the U.S. Drought Monitor published on August 8 showed a continued decline in conditions in the southwest corner of the State. Almost 27 percent of the State is experiencing abnormally dry conditions and over 12 percent of the State rated in moderate drought. According to the High Plains Regional Climate Center, much of the State experienced lower than normal temperatures except the south and west central parts of the State last week. Temperatures on the eastern plains and western slope were in 70s and 80s, but the higher elevations of central Colorado saw some temperatures in lower 50s.
Reports from the San Luis Valley showed the barley crop was maturing last week and the second cutting of alfalfa was almost done. Potato condition also looked good, and livestock remained in good condition. Reports from the western slope showed pastures were in good condition and producers were welcoming a good crop of hay after 3 years of drought. Hail and tornado damage along with localized flooding was reported in eastern Colorado.
Corn silage harvest was beginning, but the corn crop and sorghum progress remained behind average in the area due to cooler than normal weather earlier in the season. Second cutting alfalfa harvest continued to make significant progress last week, with 83 percent of the crop harvested. Third cutting of alfalfa progressed slightly with only 16 percent harvested and was still behind last year and the 5-year average due to the rains received.
Barley progressed significantly across the State last week, with 89 percent colored, and harvest in line with the 5-year average with 12 percent harvested. Blooming in the dry edible bean crop progressed well last week, with 64 percent of the crop bloomed, but this is still behind the 5-year average of 88 percent.
Ninety percent of the corn crop had silked, slightly behind the 5-year average of 92 percent, and 12 percent of the crop was in the dough stage, significantly behind the 5-year average of 39 percent. Only 2 percent of the crop had dented.
Winter wheat harvest was nearing its end, with 97 percent of the crop harvested by week’s end, trailing the previous year and 5-year average of 100 percent and 99 percent, respectively. Stored feed supplies were rated 3 percent very short, 10 percent short, 84 percent adequate, and 3 percent surplus.
Cattle death loss was 2 percent heavy, 67 percent average, and 31 percent light. Sheep death loss was 3 percent heavy, 90 percent average, and 7 percent light.
