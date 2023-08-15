City of Lamar June 2023 Sales Tax Revenue Report
City of Lamar sales tax revenues continued to post increases through the summer with a 3.78% gain noted for city sales tax revenue for a difference of $15,771.09 over the previous time period. Use Tax collections were up at 39.39% for a gain of $13,733.68. Total sales and Use Tax collections improved by 6.67% in this time frame for an increase of $30,152.16. Collections for 2022 were $452,290.42 and were $482,442.58 for the current year.
Year to date collections showed a growth of 11.72% since the start of the year with a gain of $290,774.29 with collections for 2022 at $2,481,629.83 compared to 2023 at $2,772,404.12. Use tax collections were up 24.82% for a gain of $51,358.91. Total sales and Use tax collections for 2023 were up 11.99% for an increase of $327,009.46. Collections for 2022, YTD, were $2,726,812.48 and for the current year, are at $3,053,821.94.
There were several drops in sales tax revenue between 2022 and the current year with decreases noted in building materials, C-stores and gas sales, All Business/Electricity and Grocery Stores.
|
2021
|2022
|2023
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|99,625
|106,719
|
128,675
|
Building Materials
|112,220
|133,926
|130,130
|Apparel & Department Stores
|779,212
|785,036
|
865,074
|
C Stores and Gas Sales
|132,065
|142,733
|125,109
|All Business/Electricity
|205,076
|170,106
|
163,696
|
Furniture-Appliances-Electronics
|58,099
|43,892
|59,236
|Grocery Stores
|167,370
|191,131
|
187,517
|
Hotels-Motels
|83,108
|96,703
|88,076
|Liquor Sales
|68,361
|72,349
|
77,619
|
Manufacturing
|33,188
|5,837
|7,431
|Other Retail-All Other
|628,097
|702,717
|
706,968
|
Restaurants
|251,050
|267,881
|
294,479
