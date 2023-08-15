City of Lamar June 2023 Sales Tax Revenue Report

| Aug 15, 2023 | Comments 0

 

 

City of Lamar sales tax revenues continued to post increases through the summer with a 3.78% gain noted for city sales tax revenue for a difference of $15,771.09 over the previous time period.  Use Tax collections were up at 39.39% for a gain of $13,733.68.  Total sales and Use Tax collections improved by 6.67% in this time frame for an increase of $30,152.16.  Collections for 2022 were $452,290.42 and were $482,442.58 for the current year.

Year to date collections showed a growth of 11.72% since the start of the year with a gain of $290,774.29 with collections for 2022 at $2,481,629.83 compared to 2023 at $2,772,404.12.  Use tax collections were up 24.82% for a gain of $51,358.91.  Total sales and Use tax collections for 2023 were up 11.99% for an increase of $327,009.46.  Collections for 2022, YTD, were $2,726,812.48 and for the current year, are at $3,053,821.94.

There were several drops in sales tax revenue between 2022 and the current year with decreases noted in building materials, C-stores and gas sales, All Business/Electricity and Grocery Stores.

 

2021

 2022 2023
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair 99,625 106,719

128,675

Building Materials

 112,220 133,926 130,130
Apparel & Department Stores 779,212 785,036

865,074

C Stores and Gas Sales

 132,065 142,733 125,109
All Business/Electricity 205,076 170,106

163,696

Furniture-Appliances-Electronics

 58,099 43,892 59,236
Grocery Stores 167,370 191,131

187,517

Hotels-Motels

 83,108 96,703 88,076
Liquor Sales 68,361 72,349

77,619

Manufacturing

 33,188 5,837 7,431
Other Retail-All Other 628,097 702,717

706,968

Restaurants

 251,050 267,881

294,479

Filed Under: AgricultureChamber of CommerceCity of LamarEconomyFeatured

Tags:

About the Author: