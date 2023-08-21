CATTLE ON FEED
COLORADO
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 980,000 head as of August 1, 2023. The latest inventory was 1 percent below the previous month’s inventory and down 6 percent from the August 1, 2022 inventory. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 120,000 head of fed cattle during July 2023, 14 percent below last month and down 29 percent from the marketings one year earlier. An estimated 115,000 cattle and calves were placed on feed during July 2023, 15 percent below last month’s placements and 26 percent below the July 2022 placements. Of the number placed in July, 22 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 17 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 22 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 22 percent weighed 800 to 899 pounds and 17 percent weighed 900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for July, at 5,000 head, was the same as last month and last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled
11.0 million head on August 1, 2023. The inventory was 2 percent below August 1, 2022. Placements in feedlots during July totaled 1.62 million head, 8 percent below 2022. Net placements were 1.55 million head. During July, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 365,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 250,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 370,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 373,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 185,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 75,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during July totaled 1.73 million head, 5 percent below 2022.Other disappearance totaled 65,000 head during July, 16 percent above 2022.
