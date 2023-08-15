Calvin Ormiston – September 26, 1951 – August 7, 2023
Graveside memorial services for Calvin Ormiston will be held at Fort Lyon National Cemetery on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Mark Cloer will officiate and Military Committal Rites will be provided by American Legion Post #6 and VFW Post #2411. Per Calvin’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Calvin Bruce Ormiston was born on September 26, 1951 in Spokane, Washington to Bruce Daniel and Verna Bernice (Wagner) Ormiston. He passed away at his home in Las Animas, Colorado on August 7, 2023 at the age of 71.
Calvin grew up in Las Animas and later moved to the Wiley area. He graduated from Wiley High School in 1970. Following graduation, Calvin enlisted in the United States Air Force where he worked in pneudraulic repair until his honorable discharge in 1975. Calvin worked as a repossession agent and tow truck driver as well as various other jobs prior to his career in hydraulic sales and repair. He enjoyed reading, playing pool, watching NASCAR races and other sporting events, and anything to do with cars. Calvin was a member of the VFW.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Ormiston; mother, Verna Porterfield; and sister, Karen Ormiston.
Calvin is survived by his son, Jimmy (Vanessa) Ormiston; grandchildren, Frankey, Lennyx, and Thalia Ormiston; siblings, Jeanne (Sam) Brittain, Mitchell (Sam) Clark, Larry (Denise) Porterfield, Sherri Porterfield, and Chris (Amber) Porterfield; stepfather, Dick Porterfield; many other relatives and a host of friends.
To leave online condolences please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado.
