Bonnie Ilene Rowan – November 17, 1940 – August 6, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Aug 07, 2023 | Comments 0
Bonnie Ilene Rowan, age 82, of Lamar, CO passed away with her family by her side on August 6, 2023, at her home in Lamar.
Bonnie was born November 17, 1940, in Wiley, CO to parents Roy W. and Lucy M. (Kennard) Bowles. She was one of eight children.
On November 20, 1960, Bonnie married the love of her life, AC Rowan in Wiley. The couple was blessed with two children: Jay and Sheila. The family made their home on the farm near Lamar where Bonnie looked forward to her Wednesday morning lady’s bible study each week. Bonnie also enjoyed planting flowers, decorating her home, shopping trips to Pueblo with her sister, Lorene, and watching her grandchildren participate in their sports and hobbies. Outside of travelling with AC in their camper, Bonnie loved her time on the farm, tending to the sheep and lambs and swathing hay. Bonnie always made a point of putting on her makeup before heading to the field for a day of work.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her grandson, Xander Sharpe Rowan; parents and in-law; brothers, Austin Bowles and Daryl Bowles; sisters, Francis Brooks, Dorothy Nunnery and Doris Copeland; brother in laws, Millard Copeland, Richard Thompson and Bernice Nunnery; and her sister-in-law, Doris Bowles.
Those left to celebrate her life include her husband, AC Rowan of Lamar; son, Jay Rowan of Lamar; daughter, Sheila (Colt) Hosick of McCook, NE; daughter in law, Monette Sutphin of Lamar, CO; brother Loren (Joyce) Bowles of Cortex, CO; sister, Lorene Thompson of Lamar; sister in law, Zanetta Kelley of Houston, TX; two grandchildren, Macy Elway Rowan and Canyon River Hosick; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family; and lifelong friends.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Lamar Area Hospice, 108 West Olive, Lamar, CO, 81052, or if so desired, please plant flowers in Bonnie’s honor and think of her kindness and strength as you tend to them.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church 1600 South Main, Lamar, CO with Pastor Darren Stroh officiating.
Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, McCook, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit our website at www.carpenterbreland.com to sign the online guestbook for the family.
